Trump weighs executive orders, convention speech

MARYLAND (AP) — President Donald Trump is heading to Ohio Thursday, forced to play defense in states he led comfortably months ago.

The visit is an attempt to reframe the centerpiece of his reelection pitch.

Trump plans to promote the economic prosperity that much of the nation enjoyed before the coronavirus pandemic, and he wants to try to make the case that he’s best suited to rebuild a crippled economy.

In remarks to reporters at Joint Base Andrews, before he boarded Air Force One, he alluded to ongoing discussions on Capitol Hill about the next stimulus bill: “It is possible we will make a deal, but it is also possible we won’t.”

The president said he would finalize “in the next week or so,” where he will make his convention acceptance speech.

Trump has publicly commented on a desire to give that speech from the White House.