LUBBOCK, Texas — According to NewsNation, Forbes, Reuters and Bloomberg, Elon Musk’s proposed buyout of Twitter could happen Monday.

Reuters reported, “[Twitter] is poised to agree a sale to Elon Musk for around $43 billion in cash … people familiar with the matter said.”

Reuters also reported, “Twitter may announce the $54.20-per-share deal later on Monday once its board has met to recommend the transaction to Twitter shareholders, the sources said.”

Based on its own sources, Bloomberg reported “Twitter Inc. in in the final stretch of negotiations…” Bloomberg also said a deal could be announced Monday if negotiations go smoothly.

NewNation reported in part:

In an earlier report, according to The Wall Street Journal, Twitter board members met on Sunday to discuss the bid, a sign they are now ready to negotiate with Musk. This is a marked change from the previous week, when the “poison pill” defense the board executed flooded the market with discounted shares intended to dilute Musk’s power and make a takeover impossible.

