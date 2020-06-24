Twitter will give employees election day off

FILE – This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Cali. — Twitter said its employees will not have to show up at work on election days anymore.

The company said in an e-mail on Tuesday that all national election days will become paid days off.

The policy will apply both to United States workers and international employees, on their respective election days.

The exception will be those whose work is related to elections, including the security of Twitter services.

Until now, employees got two paid hours off on election days.

Twitter’s new policy is in line with some other companies that also give employees a day off to vote. Patagonia started doing that in 2016.

CNN Newsource contributed to this article.