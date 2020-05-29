Two arrested after standoff with police in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Police in Asheville, North Carolina on Thursday said two people were arrested after a five-hour standoff.

Julia Crystal Cavaliere, 41, and Donald Eugene Lory Jr., 54, were taken into custody.

Lory was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury, while Cavaliere was charged with resisting and obstruction.

Police said officers responded at about 4:00 a.m. for the report of a stabbing. Police said a victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

