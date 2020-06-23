Two more Trump campaign staff from Tulsa rally test positive for COVID-19

TULSA, OKLAHOMA – JUNE 20: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally at the BOK Center, June 20, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Trump is holding his first political rally since the start of the coronavirus pandemic at the BOK Center today while infection rates in the state of Oklahoma continue to rise. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

TULSA, Oklahoma — Two more Trump staff members who were in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for Saturday’s rally have tested positive for coronavirus.

The campaign said, unlike the first six infected, these staffers attended the event.

In a statement, Campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh told CNN the infected staffers wore masks at the rally.

Their results mean a total of eight people on Trump’s team have tested positive in relation to the campaign stop.

Six advanced team members tested positive before the event, and Murtaugh said they did not attend.

Among those infected are two members of the Secret Service.

As for Trump supporters in the stands, they had to agree not to sue the campaign if they contract coronavirus, acknowledging the “inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present.”

