Two-thirds of Americans said quarantine has made them a better person, according to new research

The survey of 2,000 Americans (aged 21+) looked at the positives changes to come from this challenging time — and the ways in which respondents are re-prioritizing what they value.

Results revealed 55% of respondents were even a bit embarrassed by some of the things they valued or favored pre-quarantine, and this time spent inside gave 70% a chance to learn more about themselves.

Commissioned by Coravin and conducted by OnePoll, the survey found quarantine has, understandably, changed Americans’ outlook on life.

Some respondents gained the time and flexibility to delve into new hobbies and discover new passions, and 35% said they want to continue those hobbies once quarantine is over.

This opportunity to explore personal interests beyond work has led 27% of respondents to indicate they are hoping to achieve a better work/life balance coming out of quarantine.

Being close to the people we care about was a major theme for respondents, as 46% want to spend more quality time with friends and family, and 38% plan to create more meaningful relationships with those around them.