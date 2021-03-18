U.S. extends non-essential travel restrictions on borders through April 21

Travel is not recommended to Tamaulipas, such as at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville, Texas, which connects to Matamoros, Mexico. (Border Report File Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

WASHINGTON (KVEO) — The Department of Homeland Security stated the United States will be extending restrictions on non-essential travel until April 21.

It is mentioned, the flow of essential trade and travel will continue.

Informed by science and public health guidance, we will work with our counterparts to identify an approach to easing restrictions when conditions permit and with the protection of our citizens from COVID-19 at the forefront of our minds. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 18, 2021

It has now been over a year since citizens of those countries have been discouraged from crossing the border for recreation and tourism, visit friends or family members or purchase groceries or gasoline readily available in their own countries.

According to Border Report, the restrictions apply to those who travel on foot or vehicles, ferries, rail or to coastal ports of entry, as well as immigrants and non-immigrants traveling for purposes that U.S. authorities do not consider essential. Restrictions don’t apply to commercial air or sea travel. U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents (LPR) are allowed to return to the United States during this period.

The restrictions first went into effect in March 2020. The previous extension was set to end on March 21.