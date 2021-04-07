U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas to travel to El Paso, McAllen on Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas will be in El Paso and McAllen on Thursday.
Mayorkas will meet with stakeholders and non-governmental organizations, as well as sheriffs and local law enforcement partners in El Paso.
In McAllen, Mayorkas will meet with frontline DHS employees.
This will be Mayorkas’ third trip to the Southwest since taking office in February. On March 19, he visited the CHS Trail House in the East El Paso County community of Montana Vista, which houses unaccompanied minors after they are released from federal processing facilities.
