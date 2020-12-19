US Space Force unveils new name of troops: Guardians

(NewsNation Now) — You could call them the new guardians of the galaxy. The U.S. Space Force announced Friday it has changed its military space professionals’ name to “Guardians.”

According to the statement, Space Force examined hundreds of submissions and research from space professionals and the general public over a year’s time to determine the name.

Today, after a yearlong process that produced hundreds of submissions and research involving space professionals and members of the general public, we can finally share with you the name by which we will be known: Guardians. pic.twitter.com/Tmlff4LKW6 — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) December 18, 2020

“The opportunity to name a force is a momentous responsibility. Guardians is a name with a long history in space operations, tracing back to the original command motto of Air Force Space Command in 1983, ‘Guardians of the High Frontier’,” the statement read. “The name Guardians connects our proud heritage and culture to the important mission we execute 24/7, protecting the people and interest of the U.S. and its allies.”

WATCH: NewsNation’s Joe Khalil one-on-one interview with General John “Jay” Raymond, Chief of Space Operations for the U.S. Space Force.