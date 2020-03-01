U.S. Surgeon General advises people to stop buying masks

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 file photo, a couple wearing face masks stroll outside St. Peter’s Square, at the Vatican. A U.S. government advisory urging Americans to reconsider travel to Italy is the ‘’final blow” to the nation’s tourism industry due to a new virus, the head of Italy’s hotel federation said Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, file)

(KAMC) — The United States Surgeon General had a message for the American public on Saturday: stop buying masks.

With Coronavirus beginning to make its way into the United States, people are buying these masks to protect themselves from catching the virus.

However, the Surgeon General says that the masks do not protect people from catching Coronavirus. And if healthcare providers cannot access masks for sick patients, more people will be at risk.

Here is what the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends to prevent the spread of respiratory diseases.

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
  • Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.
    • CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.
    • Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to  others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
    • If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar