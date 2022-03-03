SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has been charged with attempted murder and multiple gun assault charges.

Authorities said he fired at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, second from left, with his attorney Alexandra Kazarian, makes an initial court appearance at the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in San Jose, Calif. (Aric Crabb/Bay Area News Group via AP, Pool)

Velasquez was arrested Monday after he allegedly chased a pickup carrying the man through busy streets in three Silicon Valley cities, ramming the vehicle with his own pickup truck during the high-speed chase.

Prosecutors say he fired a .40-caliber pistol at the vehicle several times, wounding the man’s stepfather, who was driving.

A photo provided by the Santa Clara County County Sheriff’s Department shows Harry Eugene Goularte Jr. Goularte (Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

Celebrity attorney Mark Geragos is representing Velasquez. Geragos did not immediately return a message seeking comment.