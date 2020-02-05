UK government, at odds with media, eyes BBC funding change

Breaking News
Weather related announcements for Wednesday, February 5
1  of  144
Closings or Delays
A New World Christian Learning Center Abernathy ISD Bennett Depot Childcare and Learning Center Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation Borden County ISD Bovina ISD Boys & Girls Clubs of Lubbock Bright Horizons Bright Horizons Preschool Brownfield ISD Calvary Weekday MInistries Catholic Charities Catholic Diocese of Lubbock Children's Orchard Academy Children's Orchard Academy Christ the King Cathedral School Community Health Center of Lubbock Clinics Community Health Center of Lubbock Clinics Community Options - Day Program Cradles to Crayons Creative Learning Center Creative Learning Center Crosbyton CISD Dawson County Offices Dawson ISD DBS Kids DBS Kids DBS Kids Denver City ISD Depot Express After School Programs dimmitt isd Diocese of Lubbock Catholic High School Diocese of Lubbock Catholic High School Discovery Depot Childcare and Learning Center Elite Learing Academy I & II First Baptist Church, Lubbock First Christian Child Development Center First United Methodist Church, Lubbock Floydada ISD Frenship ISD Frenship ISD Friona ISD Goodwill of Lubbock Harmony Science Academy Hart ISD Here We Grow Learning Center Idalou ISD Kids are Cool Kidz Kare Inc Klondike ISD Lakeridge United Methodist Church Lamesa ISD Laugh n' Learn Children's Academy Lazbuddie ISD Learning Tree Children's Academy Learning Tree Children's Academy Levelland ISD LIFE/RUN Center Lil' Tiger's Playhouse - Slaton Lil' Tiger's Playhouse in Slaton Little Angels Feet Daycare Little Angels Feet Daycare Little Wings Loop ISD Lubbock Adult Day Center Lubbock Autism Academy Lubbock Central Appraisal District Lubbock Christian School Lubbock Christian University Lubbock Cooper ISD Lubbock Dream Center Lubbock ISD Lubbock ISD Lubbock Lake Landmark Lullabies & Dragonflies Daycare in Levelland Lullabies and Dragonflies Daycare Meals on Wheels Morton ISD My Little Playhouse - Lubbock My Little Playhouse Learning Center, Lubbock My Little Playhouse, Brownfield My Little Playhouse-Lubbock Nazareth ISD New Home ISD New World Christian Learning Center O'Donnell ISD Olton ISD Petersburg ISD Plainview ISD Post ISD Premier High School Premiere High School Region 17 Education Service Center Region 17 ESC Region 17 ESC Richard Milburn Academy Rise Academy Roosevelt ISD Sands CISD Seagraves ISD Seminole ISD Sharp Academy Smyer ISD Snyder ISD South Plains College South Plains Food Bank Southcrest Christian School Southland ISD Springboard Academics Springlake-Earth ISD Spur ISD St. Luke's Parent Day Out St. Luke's Pre-School & Kindergarten StarCare Specialty Health System Starting Small Child Development Center Starting Small Daycare Stepping Stones Stepping Stones Sundown ISD Tas Montessori Texas Parks & Wildlife Regional Office Texas Tech Texas Tech Univ. Health Sciences Center Texas Tech University Early Head Start Tiny Tots U Learning Academy Treehouse Children's Academy Treehouse Children's Academy Treehouse Children's Academy on Indiana Avenue Trinity Christian School Triumph Public High Schools - Lubbock Triumph Public High Schools, Lubbock Triumph Public High Schools, Lubbock Tulia ISD UMC Activities Center UMC Activities Center UMC Cancer Center Wade Gordon Hairdressing Academy Wayland Baptist University, Plainview Wee Care Wee Care Learning Center Wellman-Union ISD Whiteface CISD Whitharral ISD Wilson ISD

UK government, at odds with media, eyes BBC funding change

National

by: JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this file photo dated Wednesday, July 19, 2017, an entrance to the headquarters of the publicly funded BBC in London. Britain’s government announced Wednesday Feb. 5, 2020, that it is considering a change in the way the nation’s public broadcaster, the BBC is funded. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, FILE)

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government announced Wednesday it is considering a change in the way the BBC is funded that wouldseverely dent the coffers of the nation’s public broadcaster.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government — which is increasingly at odds with the country’s news media — said it would hold a “public consultation” on whether to stop charging people with a criminal offense if they don’t pay the annual levy that funds the BBC.

The broadcaster gets most of its money from a license fee paid by every television-owning household in the country, which currently stands at 154.50 pounds ($201) a year. Failing to pay can result in a fine or, in rare cases, a prison sentence.

In 2018, more than 121,000 people were convicted and fined for license fee evasion. Five people were imprisoned for not paying their fines.

The BBC is Britain’s largest media organization, producing news, sports and entertainment across multiple TV, radio and digital outlets. The BBC’s size and public funding annoy private-sector rivals, who argue the broadcaster has an unfair advantage.

Its critics — who include many members of the governing Conservative Party — say the BBC’s funding model is no longer appropriate in a digital media world.

Some Conservatives also claim the BBC’s coverage of politics amid the U.K.’s divisive national debate over Brexit has a liberal bias. But the government denied that its decision to rethink the broadcaster’s funding wasp olitically motivated.

It said “the broadcasting landscape has changed dramatically,” with the rise of Netflix and other streaming services, triggering a decline in traditional television viewing.

Although it says it will consult the public, the government made clear it that favored the proposed change.

“As we move into an increasingly digital age, with more and more channels to watch and platforms to choose from, the time has come to think carefully about how we make sure the TV license fee remains relevant in this changing media landscape,” Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan said. “Many people consider it wrong that you can be imprisoned for not paying for your TV license and that its enforcement punishes the vulnerable.”

The license fee generated £3.69 billion ($4.8 billion) for the BBC last year, and it’s estimated that removing criminal sanctions for non-payment would cost the broadcaster about 200 million pounds ($261 million) a year.

Even though the Conservative government acknowledges the move would hit the BBC’s funding, it’s not proposing any way to make up the gap. Morgan also said once the BBC’s current funding period runs out in 2027, the broadcaster’s entire license fee might be in question.

“We must all be open minded about the future of the license fee beyond this point,” she said.

The BBC said a government-commissioned review of its funding a few years ago had “found the current system to be the fairest and most effective.”

The relationship between Britain’s government and the media has become increasingly frosty since Johnson became prime minister in July. His office has restricted access for journalists to government ministers and advisers.

Ministers have been barred from appearing on the BBC’s flagship morning radio program, “Today,” because of its alleged anti-Conservative bias.

Last week some media outlets, including The Associated Press, declined to broadcast a pre-recorded address to the nation by Johnson marking Britain’sdeparture from the European Union because the government refused to allow independent media outlets to film or photograph the statement.

On Monday, the government invited selected journalists to a briefing about trade negotiations with the EU, breaking with the tradition that briefings are open to all reporters covering Parliament. The invited journalists walked out after officials refused to admit their colleagues and the briefing was canceled.

The government’s combative stance has been criticized even by media outlets that have been supportive of Johnson. The Conservative-backing Daily Mail newspaper accused the government of a “crude attempt at censorship.”

In an editorial, the newspaper said the role of a free press was to “explain the complexities of our rapidly changing world to a diverse audience and hold the mighty to account. Any government preventing them doing so abuses its power.”

___

Follow AP’s full coverage of British politics and Brexit at: https://www.apnews.com/Brexit

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar