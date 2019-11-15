Live Now
Impeachment hearings day 2: Watch live testimony & analysis

Ukraine says it’s arrested a top IS commander near Kiyv

National
Posted: / Updated:

MOSCOW (AP) — The Ukrainian Security Service says it has arrested Al Bar Shishani, one of the top commanders in the Islamic State group.

The service, the SBU, said in a Facebook statement Friday that Shishani, a Georgian national, was apprehended near the Ukrainian capital Kiyv. The CIA and the Georgian police participated in the operation, it said.

Since 2012, Shishani had served as a deputy to Abu Omar al-Shishani, the “minister of war” in IS, who was declared dead in 2016.

In 2016, Al Bar Shishani fled to Turkey, and in 2018 arrived in Ukraine, using a fake passport, the SBU said.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar