Unemployed workers fall victim to scams

ARLINGTON, Virginia — More than half of the people targeted by employment scams were unemployed, according to a new report out by the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB’s study looked at scammers who pretended to be representatives of well-known businesses and tricked victims into sending them money by claiming to be offering them a job.

The BBB found that 53 percent of the victims of these scammers were unemployed when they were targeted.

Nearly 75 percent of those who lost money in the scams stated they already did not have enough income to cover their monthly bills.

CNN Newsource contributed to this article.