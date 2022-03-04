TUESDAY 3/1/2022 2:15 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay woman charged for her involvement in the Stony Brook death has been identified and police released gruesome details of the incident.

A criminal complaint obtained by Local 5 shows that 24-year-old Taylor Schabusiness is facing multiple charges related to a 25-year-old Green Bay man, identified as Shad Thyrion, that was found dead in a house.

Schabusiness told authorities that she and a friend picked up the victim in a minivan and then went to the Eastman Avenue apartment. All three then smoked marijuana. Both Schabusiness and the victim reportedly smoked methamphetamine and shot up with Trazadone.

WARNING: BELOW IS GRAPHIC DETAILS OF THE INCIDENT

The complaint said the victim and Schabusiness went to the victim’s mom’s house and started to engage in sexual activity. She then told authorities that she choked the victim and ‘went crazy’. She said the victim went purple, but ‘she was already this far’ and kept on choking him until he died.

Schabusiness then told authorities how she mutilated the victim’s body. She is charged with sexual assault because she ‘played with the body’ after he died. She described how she used knives from the kitchen to mutilate the body.

The mother of the victim heard the door close and went to check if anyone was still in the house. She called the cops after finding remains of her son in the basement.

According to court records, Schabusiness is charged with the following charges:

1st-Degree Intentional Homicide

Mutilating a Corpse

3rd-Degree Sexual Assault

Schabusiness said she was not prepared and the killing was random. Police found her with blood on her clothes as well as remains in the minivan.

The court has set a $2 million cash bond and no contact with the victim’s family. Schabusiness is scheduled to appear in court on March 22.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.

UPDATE: 24-year-old Green Bay woman in custody for Stony Brook death, charges referred

TUESDAY 3/1/2022 12:22 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 24-year-old woman from Green Bay had charges referred against her and reportedly knew the 25-year-old Green Bay man who was found dead last week.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, the person that was taken into custody on Feb. 23 is a 24-year-old woman from Green Bay. She is reportedly a known associate of the victim.

Multiple locations were processed by the Green Bay Police Department Investigators, Forensics staff and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Green Bay Police Department said that charges have been referred to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office for consideration. There was no information on what the charges were.

Authorities asked everyone to respect the privacy of the family and friends affected by the incident.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.

UPDATE: 25-year-old Green Bay man found dead in house, one in custody

WEDNESDAY 2/23/2022 1:08 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are saying that a Green Bay resident was found dead inside a residence, and one was taken into custody.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, a call came in around 3:30 a.m. for a ‘suspicious’ death. A 25-year-old Green Bay resident was found dead. Officials mentioned that it was a man.

Authorities say one person was taken into custody, and the incident does not appear to be firearm-related. The man whose body was found was not a resident of the home.

The incident was at the 800 block of Stony Brook Lane on Green Bay’s west side. The identifies of the person arrested or the victim were not provided.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.

ORIGINAL: Crime tape surrounds house on Green Bay’s west side, Crime Scene Unit involved

WEDNESDAY 2/23/2022 10:59 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Crime scene tape is surrounding a house on Green Bay’s west side, and the police’s Crime Scene Unit is at the scene.

The crime scene tape is at 829 Stony Brook Lane which is near the old Sear’s building. The Green Bay Police Department has not provided any information at this time.

Local 5 has a crew on the scene.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.