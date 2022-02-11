SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: The family owners of Jim’s Burgers have put out an additional statement later Friday morning in response to online comments and phone calls.

Read the full statement below.

We are in no way suggesting that the customer did this himself or that he himself is racist. We are simply confused about the entire situation and how it could of happened. We do not know this individual personally so it would be unfair for us to throw accusations at this individual. We have simply seen racist comments and received harassing phone calls. We are a simple family and want to move on from this situation.”

PREVIOUS: Jim’s Burgers is responding after a mouse had been found in a customer’s burrito.

Officials at Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) said they received a complaint from the customer Wednesday afternoon and then inspected the restaurant. The SDHD said the restaurant agreed to voluntarily close for deep cleaning, including discarding any potentially contaminated food and pest control efforts.

Inspectors then returned to the restaurant Thursday afternoon to ensure that all public health recommendations associated with the complaint were implemented before re-opening for business.

In a statement, the owner of Jim’s Burgers described the process of making a burrito as well preventative measures to ensure a similar incident never happens again. They also said that they cooperated with the inspectors and followed their recommendations.

The owner goes to say that the incident has been a troubling time, seeing racist comments, prejudgments, and wild rumors. They also said they have seen loyal customers and local businesses defend them, for which they are grateful for the support.

Below is the full statement from Jim’s Burgers: