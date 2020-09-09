UPS says it plans to hire more than 100,000 holiday workers

FILE- In this Dec. 19, 2018, file photo a UPS driver prepares to deliver packages. UPS says it plans to hire more than 100,000 extra workers to help handle an increase in packages during the holiday season. UPS said Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, that it expects a record peak season. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

UNDATED (AP) — UPS says it plans to hire more than 100,000 extra workers to help handle an increase in packages during the holiday season.



UPS said Wednesday that it expects a record peak season.



Volume of packages for delivery usually rises starting in October and runs through January.

The company says it will have full-time and part-time seasonal jobs, mostly package handlers, drivers and driver helpers.

The Atlanta-based company touts the seasonal jobs as ones that can lead to year-round employment.



