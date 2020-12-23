US again protects Citgo assets from Venezuela creditors

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP GraphicsBank)

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Trump administration has extended a measure blocking holders of crisis-torn Venezuela’s debt from liquidating its U.S.-based Citgo refineries as payment.

The U.S. Treasury Department put off the possible sale of Houston-based Citgo until mid-2021.

That gives President-elect Joe Biden several months to set his policy on Venezuela, which is in a historic economic and humanitarian crisis.

The protections had been set to expire on Jan. 19, a day before Biden takes office.

Venezuela has owned Citgo since the 1980s as part of the state-run oil company PDVSA.

It provides between 5% and 10% of U.S. gasoline.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar