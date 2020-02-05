US backs Cyprus amid tensions with Turkey over gas drilling

Breaking News
Weather related announcements for Wednesday, February 5
1  of  144
Closings or Delays
A New World Christian Learning Center Abernathy ISD Bennett Depot Childcare and Learning Center Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation Borden County ISD Bovina ISD Boys & Girls Clubs of Lubbock Bright Horizons Bright Horizons Preschool Brownfield ISD Calvary Weekday MInistries Catholic Charities Catholic Diocese of Lubbock Children's Orchard Academy Children's Orchard Academy Christ the King Cathedral School Community Health Center of Lubbock Clinics Community Health Center of Lubbock Clinics Community Options - Day Program Cradles to Crayons Creative Learning Center Creative Learning Center Crosbyton CISD Dawson County Offices Dawson ISD DBS Kids DBS Kids DBS Kids Denver City ISD Depot Express After School Programs dimmitt isd Diocese of Lubbock Catholic High School Diocese of Lubbock Catholic High School Discovery Depot Childcare and Learning Center Elite Learing Academy I & II First Baptist Church, Lubbock First Christian Child Development Center First United Methodist Church, Lubbock Floydada ISD Frenship ISD Frenship ISD Friona ISD Goodwill of Lubbock Harmony Science Academy Hart ISD Here We Grow Learning Center Idalou ISD Kids are Cool Kidz Kare Inc Klondike ISD Lakeridge United Methodist Church Lamesa ISD Laugh n' Learn Children's Academy Lazbuddie ISD Learning Tree Children's Academy Learning Tree Children's Academy Levelland ISD LIFE/RUN Center Lil' Tiger's Playhouse - Slaton Lil' Tiger's Playhouse in Slaton Little Angels Feet Daycare Little Angels Feet Daycare Little Wings Loop ISD Lubbock Adult Day Center Lubbock Autism Academy Lubbock Central Appraisal District Lubbock Christian School Lubbock Christian University Lubbock Cooper ISD Lubbock Dream Center Lubbock ISD Lubbock ISD Lubbock Lake Landmark Lullabies & Dragonflies Daycare in Levelland Lullabies and Dragonflies Daycare Meals on Wheels Morton ISD My Little Playhouse - Lubbock My Little Playhouse Learning Center, Lubbock My Little Playhouse, Brownfield My Little Playhouse-Lubbock Nazareth ISD New Home ISD New World Christian Learning Center O'Donnell ISD Olton ISD Petersburg ISD Plainview ISD Post ISD Premier High School Premiere High School Region 17 Education Service Center Region 17 ESC Region 17 ESC Richard Milburn Academy Rise Academy Roosevelt ISD Sands CISD Seagraves ISD Seminole ISD Sharp Academy Smyer ISD Snyder ISD South Plains College South Plains Food Bank Southcrest Christian School Southland ISD Springboard Academics Springlake-Earth ISD Spur ISD St. Luke's Parent Day Out St. Luke's Pre-School & Kindergarten StarCare Specialty Health System Starting Small Child Development Center Starting Small Daycare Stepping Stones Stepping Stones Sundown ISD Tas Montessori Texas Parks & Wildlife Regional Office Texas Tech Texas Tech Univ. Health Sciences Center Texas Tech University Early Head Start Tiny Tots U Learning Academy Treehouse Children's Academy Treehouse Children's Academy Treehouse Children's Academy on Indiana Avenue Trinity Christian School Triumph Public High Schools - Lubbock Triumph Public High Schools, Lubbock Triumph Public High Schools, Lubbock Tulia ISD UMC Activities Center UMC Activities Center UMC Cancer Center Wade Gordon Hairdressing Academy Wayland Baptist University, Plainview Wee Care Wee Care Learning Center Wellman-Union ISD Whiteface CISD Whitharral ISD Wilson ISD

US backs Cyprus amid tensions with Turkey over gas drilling

National

by: MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Francis Fannon, left, talks with Cyprus’ Energy minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis during a meeting of Israeli, Cypriot and Greek experts working on boosting safety and security in offshore oil and gas drilling in Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The U.S. backs energy-based partnerships in the eastern Mediterranean that bolster political cooperation and prosperity and is urging against “provocative actions” that undermine stability, a government official said Wednesday.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Francis Fannon said his government supports Cyprus’ right to develop its energy resources and for proceeds to be divided between Greek and Turkish Cypriots as part of a deal reunifying the ethnically divided island nation.

The remarks come amid tensions over Turkey’s more aggressive push to search for natural gas search in waters were Cyprus has exclusive economic rights.

“We urge all parties to not take any provocative actions that could create further any instability. And we’re steadfast on that,” Fannon said ahead of a gathering of Israeli, Greek and Cypriot experts discussing ways to boost safety and security in offshore gas drilling.

Fannon said Cyprus has an “incredibly important role” to play in developing energy supplies in the eastern Mediterranean that officials say could help lessen Europe’s dependence on Russian gas.

Greece, Cyprus and Israel signed last month an agreement to move ahead with construction of an undersea pipeline to deliver gas to European markets.

“Energy really is that catalyst for cooperation, so the United States is committed to it at the highest levels,” said Fannon.

Turkey has dispatched warship-escorted drill ships and research vessels inside Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone, including in areas where energy companies Eni of Italy and France’s Total are licensed to carry out exploratory drilling.

Cyprus has also licensed ExxonMobil and partner Qatar Petroleum to drill inside its economic zone.

Turkey, which doesn’t recognize Cyprus as a state, insists it’s acting to protect its rights and those of Turkish Cypriots to the area’s energy reserves and has offered to share proceeds if it discovers any gas.

Only Turkey recognizes a Turkish Cypriot breakaway state that was declared after a 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus that was triggered by a coup aiming at union with Greece.

Cyprus Energy Minister Georgios Lakkotrypis accused Turkey of acting as a “spoiler” in regional energy cooperation by violating international law and Cypriot sovereign rights.

The Cypriot government says Turkish Cypriot rights to the country’s potential hydrocarbon’s wealth is ensured through a newly-established fund as well as agreements reached in peace talks.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar