FILE — In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson participates in a group sail during the Rim of the Pacific exercise off the coast of Hawaii, July 26, 2018. The U.S. military says a Navy F35C Lightning II combat jet conducting exercises in the South China Sea has crashed while trying to land on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson, injuring seven sailors, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, the military said. (Petty Officer 1st Class Arthurgwain L. Marquez/U.S. Navy via AP, File)

BANGKOK (AP) — The U.S. military says a Navy combat jet conducting exercises in the South China Sea has crashed while trying to land on the deck of an American aircraft carrier, injuring seven sailors.

A spokesman for the U.S. 7th Fleet said that the pilot was able to eject before the aircraft hit the deck of the USS Carl Vinson on Monday and was safely recovered by a helicopter.

Seven sailors were injured, and three were evacuated for medical treatment in Manila, Philippines.

They were all reported in stable condition on Tuesday morning.