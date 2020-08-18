US OKs drill lease plan for Alaska wildlife area

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — The Trump administration on Monday gave final approval for a contentious oil and gas leasing plan on the coastal plain of Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, where critics worry about the industry’s impact on polar bears, caribou and other wildlife.

The next step, barring lawsuits, will be the actual sale of leases. Development – should it occur – is still years away.

Environmentalists have promised to fight opening up the coast plain of the refuge, a 1.56-million acre swath of land along Alaska’s northern Beaufort Sea coast, after the Department of the Interior approved an oil and gas leasing program.

Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt has now signed a so-called Record of Decision, which will determine the process for where oil and gas leasing will take place on the refuge, moving it a step closer to reality.

The Department of the Interior said the plan includes protections for habitat and wildlife but environmentalists are not convinced.

“This drilling that would exacerbate climate change would take place in one of the few remaining pristine ecosystems on the planet,” said Lena Moffitt, Senior Director at the Sierra Club. “It’s home to polar bears and grizzly bears and arctic fox and over 200 species of birds, which is why the vast majority of Americans want to see it protected. So even for the Trump administration, this is a particularly bad move.”