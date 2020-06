PORTSMOUTH, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 08: The US warship USS Harry S. Truman is pictured anchored in The Solent on October 8, 2018 near Portsmouth, England. The nuclear powered aircraft carrier, named after the 33rd President of the United States with a crew of more than 5,000, has been at sea since late August and has been on operations in the North Atlantic, Mediterranean and Arabian Gulf. The Nimitz-class ship, launched in 1998 and carries more than 70 helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, arrived in The Solent on Saturday for a five-day stay. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Virginia — Thousands of sailors from the USS Harry S. Truman touched dry land Tuesday for the first time in seven months.

The ship is now back at the naval station in Norfolk, Virginia.

The Truman was supposed to return from the middle east in April, but it remained at sea to protect the crew from coronavirus.

Capt. Kavon Hakimzadeh said delaying the ships return was the right call.

“The ship was and remains COVID free,” Hakimzadeh said.

CNN Newsource contributed to this article.