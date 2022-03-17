HOBBS, New Mexico – The University of the Southwest held a press conference Thursday to give further information on the deadly crash that occurred Tuesday night involving the program’s golf teams and killing a total of nine people.

Provost Dr. Ryan Tipton conducted the conference, and explained how losing someone within the tight-knit university is like losing a family member.

“All I can say is that as an institution, we are a family here. And our family extends to our students, and our faculty, our staff, but also the families of our students, and our faculty and staff…it never gets easy. Losing Someone that is part of your family. But I do know that our family always comes through,” he said.

He did provide some uplifting news regarding the two survivors, Dayton Price and Hayden Underhill.

He said they are recovering, and making steady progress. One of the students is even up and eating chicken soup.

He added, “Every hour leads to that one step closer to another day, which is one step closer to another week, month, year, etc.”

He explained how the community has really come together to support one another and show love to all those involved.

“These aren’t the kind of things that you ever dreamed of happening. They shouldn’t happen. But the family here in Hobbs and Lea County have really come together to take care of one another,” he said.

Being the faith-based university they are, Dr. Tipton explained how God is the one thing that gives them hope and helps them heal.

All of the love and support from across the country hasn’t gone unnoticed. He said the university was aware of the community and family they have, they just weren’t aware of how extensive that family could be.

After students return on campus from spring break, the university will conduct an assembly to memorialize those lost and hopefully, find some closure.

USW has set up a donation fund for the victim’s families that can be found on their website.