Utah nears new teen treatment rules Paris Hilton supported

Paris Hilton looks on after speaking at a committee hearing at the Utah State Capitol, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Hilton has been speaking out about abuse she says she suffered at a boarding school in Utah in the 1990s and she testified in front of state lawmakers weighing new regulations for the industry. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah is one hurdle away from stricter rules regulating treatment centers for troubled teens, weeks after Paris Hilton gave emotional testimony in support of the bill.

The legislation for facilities that treat teens with behavioral and mental health issues gained final approval in the House on Tuesday and is headed to the governor for consideration.

The proposal would require more government oversight and require documentation for when they use restraints. Hilton previously testified about abuse she says she suffered years ago at a Utah boarding school.

The socialite and reality TV star also spoke about the abuse in a recent documentary titled “This is Paris.”