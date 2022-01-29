SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney’s office says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and “will be isolating and working remotely for the recommended period of time.”

The positive test came Friday.

The Utah Republican is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 and is not showing any symptoms.

Romney’s wife, Ann, tested negative for the virus.

Romney is among a group of other congressional lawmakers that have contracted the virus this winter, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Sen. Elizabeth Warren. on Friday, according to a news release from his office.

