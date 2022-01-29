SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney’s office says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and “will be isolating and working remotely for the recommended period of time.”

The positive test came Friday.

The Utah Republican is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 and is not showing any symptoms.

Romney’s wife, Ann, tested negative for the virus.

Romney is among a group of other congressional lawmakers that have contracted the virus this winter, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ayanna Pressley and  Sen. Elizabeth Warren. on Friday, according to a news release from his office.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), it’s impacts and vaccination efforts.