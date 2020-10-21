Utah Sheriff raises questions in missing person case of Holly Courtier

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — The liaison of the Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue is speaking out about several discrepancies he said he sees in the case of a California woman who was found alive after being missing for 12 days inside Zion National Park.

Sgt. Darrell Cashin said his search and rescue team was asked to assist in locating Holly Courtier. The 38-year-old mom from Woodland Hills went missing from the park on October 6 and was found by ZNP rescuers on October 18 after they received a credible tip of a possible sighting. Cashin said Courtier was found within approximately half a mile from where she was last seen in the Grotto parking area.

Cashin said their crews provided some K-9 assets and several of their highly-trained investigators reviewed the park’s entire search and rescue efforts, from their maps to credible tips and surveillance footage from nearby businesses, that could help find Courtier.

Cashin said the national park’s search and rescue teams “went above and beyond.”

“They even had GPS tracks of every trail, every part of the backcountry, and every valley they searched,” said Cashin. “They had everything about Holly they possibly could’ve gotten to give an indication of what her behavior was like and where she might have gone.”

“Understand, there’s a lot of country up there. If you go off-trail, it will be virtually impossible to find somebody unless they want to be found,” Cashin says.

With his 25 years of experience on search and rescue teams, from swift-water rescues to diving, Cashin told ABC4 News he knows the Virgin River is not a clean water source, with many species of parasites such as cryptosporidium, especially in the warmer months when they’re allowed to bloom and grow.

The cyanobacteria from a toxic algal bloom detected in early July in the north fork of the Virgin River remains dangerously high, prompting park officials to recommend that visitors avoid all contact in the river until further notice.

Courtier’s family told CNN that she had stayed close to a “water source,” a river bed, during the time she was lost.

“If she had been drinking that water, unless she had some really high immune system, she would’ve been very, very ill and probably unable to come out on her own,” said Cashin. “She either took a lot of water with her or had another clean water source that was near here, but the Virgin River is not that source.”

Cashin said it’s a “high possibility” Courtier would have died if she was drinking the river water for 12 days. Without any water, she would have died within two to three days, he said.

Based on the statements released from both Zion National Park and the Courtier family, his experience as an advanced EMT, and the liaison of the county’s search and rescue for nine years, Cashin said he found some “discrepancies and questions that do not add up.”

CNN reported that Courtier had hit her head on a tree, became disoriented, and was only able to take a few steps before collapsing, according to her family.

“If we had found somebody in that condition with that kind of severe head injury, we would have at minimum called for a transport agency to check her out,” said Cashin. “The fact that that didn’t happen tells me that they did not find any significant injury to her that would’ve prompted them to do that.”

“Physically, she seemed to be in a condition that did not warrant an ambulance and they felt was comfortable to release her to her family to address,” Cashin added.

Zion National Park officials reported that Courtier was able to walk out of the park on her own with minimal assistance.

Cashin said that from his knowledge of the case, there was “some question of her decision making regarding her trip to the park.” He said that she left California in the middle of the night and did not tell her family where she was going.



“If she’s by the Virgin River, she’s down in the valley, not in the backcountry up in the plateaus and the peaks,” said Cashin. “She’s in that main part of the canyon, which always has thousands of people walking up and down those trails. I’m sure people walked by yelling for her.”

“The statements that the family is giving and the statements that the park is giving don’t add up,” Cashin says. “Those are the types of questions I think everybody has. I think the place where that question can be answered is with her.”

(ABC4 News contributed to this report)

ABC4 News attempted to contact the Courtier family for an interview. Zion National Park officials provided our reporter’s contact information to the family, who have not yet responded.

