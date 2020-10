Musician Eddie Van Halen poses with his “Frankenstein guitar” before the “What It Means to Be American” program at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2015, in Washington. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES — Musician and founder of Van Halen, Eddie Van Halen, died on Tuesday at age 65, according to a post by his son, Wolf Van Halen.

According to the younger Van Halen, his father “lost his long and arduous battle with cancer,” on Tuesday.

“He was the best father I could ever ask for,” Wolf Van Halen said. “Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift.”