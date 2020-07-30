Vehicles burned in Mexico to protest US water payment

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gives his daily, morning press conference in front of the former presidential plane at Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City, Monday, July 27, 2020. The president, who only flies commercial as one measure in his austerity government, has been trying to sell the plane since he took office. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Demonstrators in Mexico have burned government vehicles, blocked railway tracks and set fire to a government office and highway tollbooths to protest water payments to the United States.

Mexico has fallen behind in the amount of water it must send north under a 1944 treaty, but farmers in the northern state of Chihuahua are angry because they want the water for their own crops.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday that the protests were being fanned by opposition politicians for their own motives. He said there was enough water to comply with the treaty and support local crops.

