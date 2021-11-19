VERDICT LIVE COVERAGE: Kyle Rittenhouse verdicts, not guilty on all counts

KENOSHA, Wis. — A jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin deliberated Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and part of Friday in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse who was charged for the killing of two men and the serious injury of a third. The jury found him not guilty on ALL counts.

The case made national news and the trial was live-streamed by numerous news organizations.

Rittenhouse, now 18, went to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Illinois, to protect property, he said. There were riots in the days after an officer shot and wounded Jacob Blake.. There were allegations of racial motivation or racial bias in the Blake shooting case.

Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26. He also wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, now age 28.

Rittenhouse testified that Rosenbaum chased him down and tried to grab his rifle. The testimony was largely corroborated by video and some of the prosecution’s own witnesses.

Huber was seen on video hitting Rittenhouse with a skateboard before Rittenhouse shot him. Grosskreutz admitted he pointed a handgun at Rittenhouse when he was shot.

Kyle Rittenhouse and defense attorney Mark Richards stand as Judge Bruce Schroeder makes a personal call during Rittenhouse’s trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Mark Hertzberg /Pool Photo via AP)

FILE – Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse’s lead attorney, gives his closing argument during Rittenhouse’s trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Nov. 15, 2021. Mental health advocates say that during closing arguments, Richards dangerously implied that people with mental illnesses are homicidal and need to be killed. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool, File )

Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorneys, Mark Richards, left, and Corey Chirafisi, listen as Judge Bruce Schroeder talks during the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late Joseph Rosenbaum during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Mark Hertzberg /Pool Photo via AP)

Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder rebukes the prosecutor after a defense motion for a mistrial because of prosecutorial misconduct during Kyle during Rittenhouse’s trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Mark Hertzberg /Pool Photo via AP)

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse carries a weapon as he walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., during a night of unrest following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake. In a document filed Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, defense attorneys say sending Rittenhouse, accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis., to stand trial in Wisconsin would “turn him over to the mob.” (Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP, File)

FILE- In this Aug. 25, 2020 file photo, Gaige Grosskreutz, top, tends to an injured protester during clashes with police outside the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis. Grosskreutz who was shot in the arm by Kyle Rittenhouse during street protests in Kenosha last year has filed a federal lawsuit that accuses police of enabling the violence by allowing armed militia to roam freely during the demonstration. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger listens as Judge Bruce Schroeder speaks during Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

Prosecutor Thomas Binger said Rittenhouse was “looking for trouble that night.”

Binger also said during the trial, “You lose the right to self-defense when you’re the one who brought the gun, when you are the one creating the danger, when you’re the one provoking other people.”

Circuit Judge Bruce Schroder gave instruction to the jury. He said that to accept Rittenhouse’s claim of self-defense, the jurors must find that he believed there was an unlawful threat to him and that the amount of force he used was reasonable and necessary.