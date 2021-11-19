VERDICT LIVE COVERAGE: Kyle Rittenhouse verdicts, not guilty on all counts

KENOSHA, Wis. — A jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin deliberated Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and part of Friday in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse who was charged for the killing of two men and the serious injury of a third. The jury found him not guilty on ALL counts.
The case made national news and the trial was live-streamed by numerous news organizations.
Rittenhouse, now 18, went to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Illinois, to protect property, he said. There were riots in the days after an officer shot and wounded Jacob Blake.. There were allegations of racial motivation or racial bias in the Blake shooting case.
Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26. He also wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, now age 28.
Rittenhouse testified that Rosenbaum chased him down and tried to grab his rifle. The testimony was largely corroborated by video and some of the prosecution’s own witnesses.
Huber was seen on video hitting Rittenhouse with a skateboard before Rittenhouse shot him. Grosskreutz admitted he pointed a handgun at Rittenhouse when he was shot.
Prosecutor Thomas Binger said Rittenhouse was “looking for trouble that night.”
Binger also said during the trial, “You lose the right to self-defense when you’re the one who brought the gun, when you are the one creating the danger, when you’re the one provoking other people.”
Circuit Judge Bruce Schroder gave instruction to the jury. He said that to accept Rittenhouse’s claim of self-defense, the jurors must find that he believed there was an unlawful threat to him and that the amount of force he used was reasonable and necessary.