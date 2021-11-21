VIDEO: Alpacas on the loose in West Springfield, Mass.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — WWLP 22 News viewer Shawn Smith, caught video of alpacas that went loose in West Springfield early on Sunday morning.

The herd of alpacas were seen roaming on 434 memorial Avenue near the Audi dealership across from the Big Y in West Springfield. And thanks to some local good Samaritans the alpacas did not experience any harm near the busy streets and were kept safe until they could be successfully caught and brought back to their home.

Courtesy: Shawn Smith

Courtesy: Shawn Smith

(Information from WWLP.com)