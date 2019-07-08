VIDEO: Boy begs dad not to call cops on ‘trespasser’ outside San Francisco condo

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A viral video making the rounds on social media shows an encounter between two men and a child outside a San Francisco condo last week.

According to Wesley Michel, who posted the video on Facebook, he was waiting for his friend to show up when the man, who was later identified as a YouTube employee, asks him to verify his friend’s name.

When Michel refuses to do that, that’s when the man decides to call 911.

The video shows the man’s young son tugging on him and pleading with him not to call the police, saying he agrees with Michel.

“Daddy, don’t, don’t,” the boy can be heard saying. “Daddy, let’s go. I don’t like this. Please daddy, let’s go.”

Michel’s friend eventually shows up and the man is seen on camera still apparently on the phone with 911 reporting Michel as a “trespasser.”

An argument ensues between the man and Michel who continues to film the incident.

You can watch the full video below or click here