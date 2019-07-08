Video: Deer enjoys day at the beach

SAUGATUCK, Mich. (WOOD) — Beachgoers in Saugatuck on Saturday found themselves enjoying a dip in Lake Michigan alongside a deer.

Katie Papke sent our sister station 24 Hour News 8 video of the small buck standing in the surf, unbothered by people sitting feet away and playing in the water.

Papke said the deer spent around half an hour on the beach.

The video doesn’t show anyone approaching or harassing the deer, which Papke said was brave enough to lick at a girl’s legs and nose around a bag looking for food.