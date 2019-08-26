VIDEO: Employees at Popeyes in Lousiana terminated after viral video shows them dousing food with pepper

Several employees at the Popeyes restaurant in Scott are out of a job Sunday, after a video showing them dousing extra pepper into a mayonnaise mixture has gone viral.

After reviewing the video, KLFY contacted the Popeyes for comment and the manager on duty said all employees involved in the video had been fired.

“All I can tell you is that those people no longer work here and if you need any other information you can call the higher-ups at 1-800-Popeyes,” the unidentified manager told us.

In the video, an employee can be seen dousing what appears to be red pepper into a mayonnaise bowl and then heard stating how the effects of the added pepper would make customers stay away.

Many who have viewed the video interpret comments from the employee as being overwhelmed by the demand for the restaurants new chicken sandwiches.

“This is your job,” one social media user wrote. “If a demand in product makes you angry and want to possibly cause harm to someone, find another job.”

KLFY reached out to the corporate office through the number given to us, but there was no answer. We will continue to follow up on this story.