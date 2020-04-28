Video of Alabama 4-year-old preaching goes viral

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A tiny preacher from Mobile is going viral and spreading joy as she spreads the word of God.
Harmony Love is a single mother and says her family has a special relationship with Christ. Her four-year-old daughter Grace loves to preach.
Harmony took a video of Grace preaching Saturday. Grace’s sisters, Amazin and Mercy, are clapping and singing along behind her.
Harmony posted the video on Facebook and it quickly went viral. The post has been shared more than 38,000 times.
LATEST STORIES:
- Watch live, city council work session with Lubbock Economic Recovery Task Force discussion
- Ohio high school plans in-person graduation ceremony, here’s how they’re doing it
- City of Lubbock to open new testing site at Patterson Library
- Gospel singer Troy Sneed dies from coronavirus complications
- Brittney is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!