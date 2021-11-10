Video shows angry customer throw soup at restaurant manager’s face

Police are investigating a disturbance at a Mexican restaurant in Texas that was caught on camera.

According to police in Temple, a woman called the Sol De Jalisco restaurant to complain about an order she had picked up. Witnesses say she then went to the restaurant and started a verbal altercation.

Police say the woman was upset that the soup she ordered was hot and that the plastic lid had melted. That’s when officers say she threw the soup at a restaurant employee and left.

Officers got there at 1:21 p.m. to take statements from witnesses. Luckily, there were no physical injuries.

The woman has been banned from the restaurant and charges may be filed.