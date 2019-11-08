VIDEO: Woman wrecks car in Popeyes drive-thru to get chicken sandwich

National

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – The Popeyes chicken sandwich frenzy continues.

This time in Los Angeles, a woman was caught on camera trying to get into a drive-thru line at a Popeyes, sideswiping her car in the process.

In the video shared on Instagram, a woman in a gray Mercedes is seen trying to get into the drive-thru lane by jamming her car in front of a Toyota right up at the order window.

Eater reports the woman in the Mercedes wasn’t cutting in line but rather merging from one of two drive-thru lanes.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE; VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED

A close-up shot shows the woman inching her car forward as it scrapes along a safety pole, scratching the car’s paint and ripping off part of the door panel.

At this time, a man who was apparently in the backseat of the Mercedes gets out and starts banging on the window of the Toyota, telling that car to back up.

A Popeyes employee can be seen trying to diffuse the situation.

It’s unclear if the woman was able to get a chicken sandwich.

At one point the person behind the camera asks a girl if the highly-sought sandwich is “that worth it” and she smiles and nods and says “yes” as she takes a bite out of her sandwich.

Popeyes has made waves after announcing the return of its coveted chicken sandwich.

A man was stabbed to death at a Popeyes in Maryland earlier this week after trying to cut in line.

Popeyes has not commented.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar