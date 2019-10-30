Virginia homeowner stumped by stolen sidewalk: ‘I did not ask for this’

RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC) — A homeowner in Richmond is searching for answers after the sidewalk near her home was ripped away without her permission or knowledge.

“I’m not sure who did it, why they did it, I didn’t authorize it and it’s not in the budget,” said homeowner Gina Coutlakis, who lives on Arthur Ashe Boulevard in the city’s Fan District.

Coutlakis told 8News sometime between Sept 24-26, someone came onto her private property while she was at work, ripped away the sidewalk and left with it.

“I normally park in the back, but I pulled up and I noticed cones here. So, first, they stripped in and then after a couple of days I’m thinking okay nobody has come back, what’s going on.”

“I did not ask for this, I did not authorize this”



A homeowner in Richmond is left looking for answers after someone ripped away her walkway without her permission or knowledge.



She spoke exclusively with me after a month has gone by with no solution. @8NEWS at 11. pic.twitter.com/TwmC3nSdYT — Nick Conigliaro 8News (@NConigliaroNews) October 29, 2019

Coutlakis has lived in the area for 20 years and has never experienced someone taking her walkway.

While she wants something done for herself, she told 8News she is more concerned about the hazard it’s causing to locals.

“It is a busy street and somebody needs is a wayward dog, someone walking, running or riding a bike and the dog or something gets in the way and I might be liable for this,” Coutlakis said.

After a month of looking for answers, what she really wants, is to know who would rip apart her sidewalk and how she can get the issue fixed without paying thousands of dollars out of her own pocket.

“I’d like for you, whoever you were, whatever company or body, whatever you are to please come back and correct the situation,” Coutlakis said.

Neighbors have given different accounts on who may have been responsible for the strange act. No one remembered seeing any kind of company name that could help.

Richmond Police told 8News a police report has been filed and a detective has been assigned to the case.

Anyone with information relative to this investigation is asked to call (804) 780-1000.