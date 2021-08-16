Virginia volleyball coach charged with sexually assaulting player

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Police arrested a volleyball coach at a Christian high school in Virginia after she allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage player.

Police said Elisabeth R. Bredemeier, 21, of Powhatan, sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl on the Richmond Christian School team. The alleged assaults took place off school grounds, according to Chesterfield police.

A source told Nexstar’s WRIC the victim’s family reported the relationship to the school and police.

Police said Elisabeth R. Bredemeier, 21, of the 2600 of Red Lane Road in Powhatan, sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl while in a custodial relationship. (Photo: Chesterfield Police Department)

Bredemeier was arrested and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Richmond Christian School had no comment on the incident, and Bredemeier was still listed as a varsity girls volleyball coach on the school’s website as of Monday afternoon.

Bredemeier also used to work for the Richmond Volleyball Club as an assistant coach for the boys’ team. The club said the employment is seasonal and the season ended in June.

A manager with the club said she had no comment on the charges, but feels they have strong policies in place to protect their players.

Bredemeier has a podcast called “Let’s Talk Trauma.” The description said it is an open space for listening and sharing traumatic experiences in life.

Police were still investigating Monday.