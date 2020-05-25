Virginia woman whose ‘Rooster’ was stolen gets big surprise

CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) — A local woman who was pleading for the safe return of her beloved ‘Rooster’ was surprised early Monday morning when it was dropped it off!

Tina Walls told 8News two teens — who saw our 8News story on the theft — recognized the rooster and returned it safe and sound. ‘Rooster’ was stolen nearly three weeks ago from the Enon community.

Wall took it to Facebook after her cherished lawn decoration was stolen, writing a comical post to alert the community of what happened.

Walls now has two roosters — yes two 6-foot roosters — after another 8News viewer dropped off a colorful one as an act of kindness Thursday.

Tina Walls received a colorful rooster after hers was stolen.

(Information from WRIC.com)