WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WATE) – A wildfire near Pigeon Forge, Tennessee has burned at least 250 acres and forced the evacuation of hundreds of Wears Valley rental cabins.

Wears Valley Volunteer Fire Department ordered immediate evacuations for a one-mile radius around Shagbark and The Preserve Resort on Wednesday after high winds quickly spread a wildfire across the mountains in Sevier County. Those resorts are near Hatcher Mountain, where fire officials say the blaze began around noon.

Sevier County Emergency Management expanded the mandatory evacuation order to include Black Bear Resort, off of Lost Branch Road, Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was 0% contained Wednesday evening.

Firefighters were trying to keep the fire from topping the ridge, where it would be exposed to the high winds entering the area ahead of expected severe weather.

Two structures and multiple vehicles have been destroyed by fire, according to Walden’s Creek Volunteer Fire Department Captain Jon Lanier. He did not identify the location of those buildings.

One person has been injured, but the extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately clear.

Lanier estimated the fire burned 20 acres the first hour it was active.

First responders were preventing vehicles from entering the valley from Pigeon Forge Wednesday. Access from Townsend remained open.

A shelter has been opened at the Pigeon Forge Community Center for residents and visitors in need of a place to stay while firefighters work to get the blaze under control.

Students at an elementary school in the valley were evacuated to a school in Pigeon Forge.