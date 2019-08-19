Waiter shot dead over slow service: witnesses

PARIS (KRON) – Police in France continue to search for the shooter who allegedly opened fire at a restaurant in the Paris suburbs, fatally shooting a waiter for taking too long to make a sandwich, according to witnesses.

Local publication Le Parisien said the incident happened at Le Mistral, located in the Paris suburb of Noisy-le-Grand, about 10 miles east of Paris.

According to Agence France-Presse, the waiter died at the scene after being shot in the shoulder.

The restaurant had opened only a few months ago, AFP reported.

The prosecutor’s office confirmed to CNN that witnesses said the man was angry about the length of time taken to make his sandwich.

Officials said a murder investigation is underway.

Some local residents note the attack may be linked to drug use and public intoxication in the area, according to Le Parisien.