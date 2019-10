(KGET) — Walmart is making grocery delivery free to all customers this month.

With a $50 minimum order, customers can enter the code HOMEFREE at checkout online and the company will waive the delivery fee, which can be as high as $9.95. This code can be used any time an order is placed through the end of the month.

Customers can make orders by visiting the Walmart website or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app.