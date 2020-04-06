Walmart now limiting number of customers in store, allowing customers in one-by-one

Walmarts are rolling out a new set of restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Saturday, stores across the country will only allow five customers inside for every 1,000 square feet of store space, about 20% of the store’s capacity.

To enforce this, all but one store entrance will be closed, and associates will mark a line where people can be allowed inside one at a time each time someone leaves.

Customers are asked to remember social distancing guidelines while in line.

Inside the store, Walmart has added floor markers in aisles to direct walking traffic one way through aisles.

“We always want people to feel welcome at Walmart, and we know that in ordinary times a store is a gathering place for members of a community to connect and socialize,” Walmart said in a news release. “We look forward to the time when that is again the case; however, we now want to prioritize health and safety by encouraging customers to do their shopping at a distance from others, then head home.”