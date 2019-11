LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, Walmart announced they have stocked shelves with a new PEZ Advent calendar.

A press release said it will allow people to count down the last 12 days until Christmas with sweet treats and a new PEZ dispenser every day.

In addition to the PEZ dispensers doubling as ornaments, the PEZ are sugar cookie flavored.

The PEZ dispensers also represent the lyrics of the Twelve Days of Christmas song.

Walmart says they are available for a limited time for $7.99.