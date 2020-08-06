WaPo: Twitter temporarily bans Trump campaign account for COVID-19 misinformation

WASHINGTON – The Washington Post said Wednesday that Twitter temporarily banned the Trump campaign Twitter account for posting false COVID-19 information.
The account, TeamTrump, was temporarily banned from tweeting until the post — a video of a Fox News interview in which the president said children are “almost immune” from the coronavirus — was removed, according to WaPo.
The tweet was hidden behind a warning until the Trump Campaign account removed it.
Facebook made a similar move Wednesday, removing a post with the same video. The platform said it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus, according to the Associated Press.