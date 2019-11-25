Warrant: Man posed as teenager, raped Nashville girl he met on Snapchat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 24-year-old man posing as a teenager repeatedly raped a 16-year-old he met on Snapchat last month, a police report alleges.

According to an arrest warrant, the juvenile told police she met Anthony Calderon Conde on Snapchat and he claimed to be a 17-year-old boy. After multiple sexual encounters, the juvenile said Calderon Conde admitted he was actually 24 years old, the paperwork states.

Detectives questioned Calderon Conde and said he admitted to having sex with the teenager three times, including in her home while her mother was not there.

After their final encounter, police said the juvenile told Calderon Conde she would no longer send him sexual photos, so he threatened to kill her.

Calderon Conde was booked into the Metro jail Sunday afternoon on charges including statutory rape and solicitation of a minor. His bond was set at $19,000.