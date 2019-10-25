Warrants: Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney died of asphyxiation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, age 3, died of asphyxiation the same day she went missing, according to warrants read aloud in court Friday.

“I don’t know why I’m being charged with the murder of this child.” Patrick Stallworth

Cupcake disappeared outside of a birthday party October 12, kicking off a 10-day search that ended when her body was found in a landfill on October 22.

Kamille McKinney

The two people charged with her murder, Patrick Stallworth, 39, and Derick Irisha Brown, 29, were issued no bond during their first court appearances Friday. In other words, they cannot post bond to get out of jail while the case is pending.

“I don’t know why I’m being charged with the murder of this child,” Stallworth said to the judge.

WIAT contributed to this article.

(There is no audio with the courtroom video because of courtroom rules)