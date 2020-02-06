WATCH: Ala. Rep. Bradley Byrne mocks Pelosi by ripping up articles of impeachment

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL) mocked Nancy Pelosi Wednesday after the Senate acquitted Donald Trump of impeachment.

In a video posted to Facebook, Byrne rips up the articles of impeachment, saying, “Last night, Nancy Pelosi tore up her version of the President’s State of the Union address. These are the articles of impeachment. Here, Nancy.”

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump won impeachment acquittal in the U.S. Senate, bringing to a close only the third presidential trial in American history.

The night before, after Trump’s State of the Union address, Nancy Pelosi was seen ripping her copy of Trump’s speech.