WATCH: Cajun Navy reports overturned boats in Orange Beach during Sally’s eyewall

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — About 12 million people in South Africa have “probably” been infected with the coronavirus, but that startlingly high number has not caused a similarly high death rate and might indicate a widespread “level of immunity,” the country's minister of health says.

More than 20% of South Africa's population of 58 million have had the virus at some point, Dr. Zweli Mkhize estimated earlier this week. He cited studies that found the presence of coronavirus antibodies in blood samples taken from parts of the population. The findings have prompted the government to start a more complete national study, Mkhize said.