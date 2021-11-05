Watch: Colin Powell remembered at funeral Friday in the National Cathedral

FILE – In this May 5, 2006 file photo, former Secretary of State Colin Powell gives the closing keynote at the World Congress of Information Technology in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Jack Plunkett)

WASHINGTON – Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin L. Powell will be eulogized Friday at the Washington National Cathedral (11:00 a.m. Central). Powell was also the first Black Secretary of State.

Powell died October 18 at age 84. He suffered myeloma, a form of blood cancer, and was additionally exposed to COVID-19. Use the video player embedded below to watch live coverage from ABC News.

